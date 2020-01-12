Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $1.32

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $913.56 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00016168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.