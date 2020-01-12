TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Liquid. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $80,235.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,120.55 or 0.99472110 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00055396 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,798,235 coins and its circulating supply is 16,605,099 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

