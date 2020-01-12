TOKPIE Reaches Market Cap of $41,265.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $41,265.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,551,985 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.