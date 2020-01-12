Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,594,330 shares in the company, valued at C$159,495,519.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $513,580.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.96.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

