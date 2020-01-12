Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Toyota Motor’s ranking:

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TM opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.