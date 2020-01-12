TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 85,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

