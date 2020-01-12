TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,555.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,222,218 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

