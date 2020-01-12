Tratin (TRAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Tratin has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tratin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Tratin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tratin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.66 or 0.06059651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026902 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

TRAT is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tratin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tratin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.