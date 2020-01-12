TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fisher Steven acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TriMas has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

