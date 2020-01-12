TrueFlip Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $63,795.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.