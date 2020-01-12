Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Given News Sentiment Score of -4.00

Press coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TUES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TUES traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,012. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,241.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

