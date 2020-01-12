TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $725,159.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,080,867,899 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.