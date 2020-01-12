Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Hopto (NYSE:HPTO) Critical Survey

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

88.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hopto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Hopto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $272.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Hopto.

Volatility & Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hopto has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Hopto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $935.28 million 12.93 $147.46 million $3.74 82.95 Hopto $3.15 million 1.47 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hopto.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Hopto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 12.63% 11.51% 8.40% Hopto 12.29% -49.00% 28.42%

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Hopto on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.