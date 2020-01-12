U Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91,282.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and DDEX. During the last week, U Network has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $2.86 million and $91,282.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

