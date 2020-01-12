Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0006

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, BitForex and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, BTC-Alpha, LBank, YoBit, BitMart, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

