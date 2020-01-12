Unify Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,553.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Unify has a market cap of $94,733.00 and approximately $1,553.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

