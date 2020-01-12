Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receiving Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

UN opened at $55.79 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

