Upfiring Market Capitalization Achieves $350,029.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Upfiring has a market cap of $350,029.00 and $3,507.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinExchange and COSS. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

