Utrum 1-Day Volume Tops $280.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. Utrum has a market cap of $102,778.00 and $280.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, RightBTC and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

