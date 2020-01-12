Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given News Impact Rating of -5.00

Media headlines about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.97 on Friday. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

