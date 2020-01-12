Veil Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $30,197.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 63,871,285 coins and its circulating supply is 55,030,356 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.