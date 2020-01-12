VeriBlock Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. VeriBlock has a market cap of $2.89 million and $16,054.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 837,875,673 coins and its circulating supply is 559,886,314 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock.

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

