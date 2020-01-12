VeriME (VME) Reaches Market Cap of $18,845.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, VeriME has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market cap of $18,845.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.90 or 0.05944971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

