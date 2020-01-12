VeriSafe (VSF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,364.00

VeriSafe (CURRENCY:VSF) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One VeriSafe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDAX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, VeriSafe has traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar. VeriSafe has a market capitalization of $266,327.00 and approximately $33,364.00 worth of VeriSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriSafe Profile

VeriSafe’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,880,544,815 tokens. VeriSafe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriSafe’s official website is www.verisafe.io.

Buying and Selling VeriSafe

VeriSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

