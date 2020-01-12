VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Down 6.5% This Week

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $199,252.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010032 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,541,839 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

