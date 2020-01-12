Virtacoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $3,259.00 and $13.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

