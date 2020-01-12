VisionX Reaches One Day Volume of $8,464.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $192,578.00 and approximately $8,464.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

