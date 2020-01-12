Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $18.18 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and $1.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007608 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000406 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.