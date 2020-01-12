WIZBL One Day Volume Reaches $13,741.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $183,408.00 and approximately $13,741.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

