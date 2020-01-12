WOLLO 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,971.00 (WLO)

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, WOLLO has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One WOLLO token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Bitfinex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. WOLLO has a total market capitalization of $170,907.00 and approximately $1,971.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOLLO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WOLLO

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOLLO is pigzbe.com. The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WOLLO Token Trading

WOLLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Bitfinex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOLLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOLLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.