XRP Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, Braziliex and Altcoin Trader. XRP has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,123,744 coins and its circulating supply is 43,366,238,611 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, DigiFinex, CoinFalcon, Ripple China, Cryptomate, B2BX, CoinBene, Coinone, Coinsquare, BitFlip, BitMarket, Coindeal, CEX.IO, Bitstamp, HitBTC, DragonEX, Covesting, BtcTurk, Exmo, Coinsuper, BTC Markets, Cryptohub, Bitbank, Kuna, Huobi, Indodax, ZB.COM, Binance, Bitso, Gate.io, Poloniex, OKEx, Coinhub, Bitsane, Exrates, Independent Reserve, Upbit, OTCBTC, BCEX, ABCC, RippleFox, Coinbe, Vebitcoin, BX Thailand, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Korbit, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Gatehub, Bitlish, Koinex, Bithumb, C2CX, Liquid, WazirX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Zebpay, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Bits Blockchain, Sistemkoin, FCoin, Fatbtc, CoinEgg, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), LakeBTC, Braziliex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitinka, Koineks, Altcoin Trader, Ovis, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, MBAex and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

