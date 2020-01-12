YEE Price Tops $0.0009 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, YEE has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, OKEx and DigiFinex. YEE has a market cap of $1.23 million and $120,706.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.77 or 0.06037671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001160 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DigiFinex, ABCC, OKEx, Huobi, CoinTiger and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

