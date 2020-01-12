Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

