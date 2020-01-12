Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $22.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research reported sales of $20.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $105.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $23.63 on Friday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $383.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

