Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply