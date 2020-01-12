Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $2.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 million to $31.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

