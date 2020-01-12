Zacks: Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $22.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $11.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $54.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.93 million to $54.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. National Securities initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.