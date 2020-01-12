Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $427.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.70 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. Entegris posted sales of $401.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Entegris has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.31.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

