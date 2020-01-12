Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $56.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. QCR reported sales of $54.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $225.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.60 million to $228.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.69 million, with estimates ranging from $205.29 million to $222.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

