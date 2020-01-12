Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Million

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report sales of $5.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 million and the lowest is $3.72 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 million to $11.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.43 million, with estimates ranging from $24.79 million to $35.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $18.35 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

