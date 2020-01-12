Zacks: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $46.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Helios Technologies an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $44.93 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.