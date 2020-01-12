Zacks: Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innate Pharma an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of IPHA opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.