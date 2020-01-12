Zacks: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $161.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. Analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.