ZCore (ZCR) Market Capitalization Tops $196,312.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $50.98 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $196,312.00 and approximately $401.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,043,912 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

