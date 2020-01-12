Zel Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00082046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006490 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002415 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000838 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,168,750 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

