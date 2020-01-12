Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $353,751.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $353,751.00 and $7,595.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

