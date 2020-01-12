Zilliqa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $46.83 million and $4.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit, OTCBTC and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,112,689,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,821,222,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Coinhub, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top, Ethfinex, IDEX, WazirX, Korbit, Binance, OOOBTC, GOPAX, Coinone, Gate.io, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Tokenomy, UEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, BiteBTC, OKEx, DDEX, BitMart, Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX, Zebpay, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.