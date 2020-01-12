Zipper (ZIP) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. Over the last week, Zipper has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $950,622.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

