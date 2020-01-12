ZMINE Reaches Market Cap of $199,874.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $199,874.00 and $64.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00329406 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012280 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002553 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.