Zoomba (ZBA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,414.00 and $7.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zoomba

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

