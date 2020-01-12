ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $805,554.00 and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

